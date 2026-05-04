All Things Go Festival 2026: Hayley Williams, Mitski to headline Columbia, Md. show
COLUMBIA, MD. - The All Things Go Festival will return to the D.C. area in 2026 with headliners Hayley Williams, Mitski and Brandi Carlile, organizers announced Monday.
The popular music festival, known for spotlighting women and LGBTQ+ artists, is set to take place later this year at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland from September 25 to 27.
The full lineup includes a mix of indie, pop and alternative acts across the three-day event. Full list of acts below:
About 50 acts in total
Friday, Sept. 25
Dig deeper:
- Mitski
- Rico Nasty
- Balu Brigada
- Magdalena Bay
- Wes Parker
- Slayyyter
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Robby Hoffman
- Ninajirachi
- SYML
- Ethel Cain
Singer Mitski Miyawaki performs on stage during the Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Hayley Williams
- Zolita
- Grace Ives
- The Beths
- Haute & Freddy
- Glom
- MUNA
- Rebecca Black
- She & Him
- Love Spells
- Zara Larsson
- Hemlocke Springs
- Naïka
- The Beaches
- Kevin Atwater
- Susannah Joffe
- Del Water Gap
- Suki Waterhouse
Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the Natural History Museum on October 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation For Justice )
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Brandi Carlile
- Wolf Alice
- Lola Young
- Jensen McRae
- Tinashe
- Father John Misty
- Flipturn
- Rochelle Jordan
- CMAT
- Ryan Beatty
- googly eyes
- Stella Lefty
- Tiny Habits
- Trousdale
- Sienna Spiro
- Natalie Jinju
- Violet Grohl
- Jake Minch
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM ET. You can sign up for the presale here. Last year’s event sold out.
More information and ticketing details are available on the festival’s official website.
Dig deeper:
The All Things Go festival will take place in New York from September 25 to 27 as well, and that lineup is expected to be announced in the coming days.
There will also be a Toronto version of the festival taking place June 6 and 7; Kesha and Lorde will headline.
The Source: Information from All Things Go organizers.