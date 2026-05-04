All Things Go Festival 2026: Hayley Williams, Mitski to headline Columbia, Md. show

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The Brief The All Things Go Festival will return to the D.C. area in 2026 with headliners Hayley Williams, Mitski and Brandi Carlile. The popular music festival is set to take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland from September 25 to 27. The full lineup includes a mix of indie, pop and alternative acts across the three-day event.



The All Things Go Festival will return to the D.C. area in 2026 with headliners Hayley Williams, Mitski and Brandi Carlile, organizers announced Monday.

The popular music festival, known for spotlighting women and LGBTQ+ artists, is set to take place later this year at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland from September 25 to 27.

The full lineup includes a mix of indie, pop and alternative acts across the three-day event. Full list of acts below:

About 50 acts in total

Friday, Sept. 25

Dig deeper:

Mitski

Rico Nasty

Balu Brigada

Magdalena Bay

Wes Parker

Slayyyter

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Robby Hoffman

Ninajirachi

SYML

Ethel Cain

Singer Mitski Miyawaki performs on stage during the Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 5, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Saturday, Sept. 26

Hayley Williams

Zolita

Grace Ives

The Beths

Haute & Freddy

Glom

MUNA

Rebecca Black

She & Him

Love Spells

Zara Larsson

Hemlocke Springs

Naïka

The Beaches

Kevin Atwater

Susannah Joffe

Del Water Gap

Suki Waterhouse

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the Natural History Museum on October 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation For Justice ) Expand

Sunday, Sept. 27

Brandi Carlile

Wolf Alice

Lola Young

Jensen McRae

Tinashe

Father John Misty

Flipturn

Rochelle Jordan

CMAT

Ryan Beatty

googly eyes

Stella Lefty

Tiny Habits

Trousdale

Sienna Spiro

Natalie Jinju

Violet Grohl

Jake Minch

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM ET. You can sign up for the presale here. Last year’s event sold out.

More information and ticketing details are available on the festival’s official website.

Dig deeper:

The All Things Go festival will take place in New York from September 25 to 27 as well, and that lineup is expected to be announced in the coming days.

There will also be a Toronto version of the festival taking place June 6 and 7; Kesha and Lorde will headline.