Expand / Collapse search

Alexandria’s first homicide of the year under investigation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Alexandria
FOX 5 DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Nearly four months into 2022, Alexandria police have reported the first homicide of the year in the city. 

Just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, authorities received a call for a man lying unresponsive in the bushes in the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found 25-year-old Elijah Williams on the sidewalk next to an apartment complex.

The Medical Examiner ruled the Alexandria resident’s death a homicide due to upper body trauma. 

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the death and is asking for the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.