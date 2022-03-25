Alexandria’s first homicide of the year under investigation

Nearly four months into 2022, Alexandria police have reported the first homicide of the year in the city.

Just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, authorities received a call for a man lying unresponsive in the bushes in the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found 25-year-old Elijah Williams on the sidewalk next to an apartment complex.

The Medical Examiner ruled the Alexandria resident’s death a homicide due to upper body trauma.

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the death and is asking for the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.