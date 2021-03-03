Alexandria water main break floods road, causes delays Wednesday

A water main break in Alexandria sent water flooding in the roadways and caused major delays Wednesday morning.

The break happened on S. Whiting St around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say the break has closed the 200 block of South Whiting Street from Stevenson Avenue to the front of the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.