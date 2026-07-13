Alexandria to start utility work to stop flooding at Old Town waterfront

The Brief A utility project aims to address flooding in Alexandria's waterfront. The work will start Wednesday, July 15, and continue through Friday, July 24. This is the first step in addressing flooding that has prompted stores to close during heavy rain.



Hurricane season has arrived in Northern Virginia, and the city of Alexandria is moving one step closer to curbing the all-too-familiar flooding that occurs near its waterfront when it rains.

The city announced its utility investigation work for the waterfront flood mitigation project will start this week.

What we know:



The project was supposed to start Monday on King and Lee streets, but FOX 5 learned it will now start Wednesday, July 15, due to a delay by the utility companies on marking the area. The work will continue through Friday, July 24.

This is an important first step in addressing the massive flooding in Alexandria, which often prompts nearby restaurants and shops to shut down when it rains.

City leaders say crews will perform what's being described as utility location investigations, also known as test pits, along several locations city-wide, including near King Street, The Strand, Union Street and Prince Street.

The areas reportedly being targeted are within Waterfront Park and Point Lumley Park.

Dig deeper:

A utility investigation work location map from the city's website shows the anticipated number of test pits scheduled for each location.

The City of Alexandria is starting a utility project aimed at addressing waterfront flooding. (Credit: The City of Alexandria) (Supplied)

FOX 5 has learned the work scheduled to start this week will reportedly identify the location and depth of "existing underground utilities."

FOX 5 has learned this is just the beginning.

"We are still in the early part of the design; we're at a little over 30% of the design, so the design needs to be complete... we're still a year or a year and a half before physical construction of the project begins," said Deputy Director Daphne Kott with the City of Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services Project Implementation.

During the anticipated work this week and next week, city leaders say residents and visitors can expect:

Temporary lane closures near active work areas

Temporary parking restrictions

Construction equipment and noise while crews excavate utility test pits

FOX 5 has also learned there will be small pavement openings that will be restored after the work is complete, and the work schedule could potentially change.