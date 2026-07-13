The Brief Sunny, less humid conditions settle across the Washington, D.C., region Monday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says highs will reach the mid‑80s by the afternoon. Humidity and heat begin to build again Tuesday, with highs returning to the low 90s.



Sunny, less humid conditions settle across the Washington, D.C., region Monday, bringing a comfortable break from the dense humidity that dominated recent days.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says highs will reach the mid‑80s by the afternoon.

The region stays dry to start the week, with rain and storms remaining well south toward the Carolinas. Light winds will keep warm July air in place, but lower humidity will make the afternoon feel noticeably more comfortable.

Grenda says humidity and heat begin to build again Tuesday, with highs returning to the low 90s. By midweek, a stretch of triple‑digit heat is expected, with temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday and likely into the weekend.

A few pop‑up storms may develop on Friday and into the weekend as the heat intensifies.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny skies, less humid and comfortable Monday