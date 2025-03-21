Alexandria transformer fire leads to power outage, school, and road closures

A transformer fire in Alexandria, Virginia led to road and school closures on Friday morning.

The section of King St. between Quincy St. and Kenwood Avenue is currently closed. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and warned to expect delays in the area.

Alexandria City High School and Minnie Howard are closed for all in-person learning due to a power outage, according to school officials. The schools will shift to virtual learning for the day.

The school released a full statement on the incident on its website. Read the full statement below:

"Alexandria City High School (ACHS) King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses will be closed for in-person learning on Friday, March 21, 2025 due to a power outage caused by a transformer fire. At this time, we have been told that the restoration of power is not expected until later today. As a result, both campuses will shift to synchronous virtual learning for students. ACHS King Street and Minnie Howard staff will participate in a virtual workday, dependent on work assignments and locations. The ACHS administrative team will confirm with staff about the work expectations.

Class times will include synchronous instruction via Zoom, which means live virtual instruction with teachers, as well as independent work. Teachers will also provide virtual office hours. Please check your student’s Canvas or Clever account no later than 8 a.m. for specifics about your child’s schedule.

High school students should have their computers or learning devices at home with them. Attendance will be taken through logging into Clever and Canvas. No new content will be taught and grades should not be assigned on virtual learning days.

All essential personnel, including building engineers, custodians, maintenance shop employees and security staff must still report if safe to do so. Please contact your direct supervisor for reporting instructions."

Chinquapin Park Recreation Center is without power and will be delayed in opening. The center will open after Dominion’s work is complete — expected to be around 1 p.m. Chinquapin Pool will be closed for the rest of the day and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 22.