The Brief City Council is set to take up revisions to the Duke Street Land Use Plan. The update covers the four‑mile corridor and has not been updated since 1992. Nearly 20 businesses joined the Duke Street passport program offering prizes through September.



On Tuesday, the City of Alexandria is set to consider an update to one of its oldest and most diverse corridors: Duke Street.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports several meetings are underway, but tonight’s focus is the City Council session from 7 to 11 p.m., where members will take up revisions to the Duke Street Land Use Plan.

City leaders have been working on the update for at least a year.

The plan covers the four‑mile stretch from the Union Station area to the West End.

Officials note the land‑use plan has not been updated since 1992, and three decades of change needs to be addressed.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Alexandria takes up plan to boost businesses, update Duke Street corridor

Updating the plan would allow the city to address housing affordability, aging infrastructure and other factors that will shape Alexandria’s growth over the next 20 years.

Officials want to hear from Alexandria residents by Thursday, ahead of the release of a draft set of recommendations early this summer.

To support businesses along Duke Street during the process, the city has launched a "passport" program.

Nearly 20 businesses have signed up so far, including Cortado Cafe, Kung Fu Kitchen, La Casa Restaurant, Dogtopia and Port City Brewing.

Shoppers can scan a special QR code at participating locations, and those who visit the most unique businesses can win a $100 prize or other prizes through September.

City resources for the Duke Street effort include the Duke Street Land Use Plan and details for the May 28 meeting, along with the Alexandria City Council’s May 26 legislative agenda. Residents can also explore the Duke Street Business Passport Program.