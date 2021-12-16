Alexandria school resource officers on leave after misconduct complaint

Two Alexandria school resource officers are on leave after what police describe as a "serious complaint" of misconduct.

Both of the officers have been working at Alexandria City High School for several years.

Neither police nor city leaders are shedding any light on what the complaint pertains to, police say to "preserve the integrity of the investigation."

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said Thursday that there is an extensive process to investigate a complaint like this.

"That investigation is ongoing and based on the result appropriate next steps will be determined," Wilson said.

SRO's recently returned to Alexandria City Schools after the city council eliminated the program in the spring.

That prompted heated debate and eventually, the council narrowly voted to reinstate the program in October. That followed calls from the superintendent and other city leaders as well as multiple instances of violence at the start of the school year.

Council decided to bring SRO's back through the end of this school year, but it’s still up in the air whether the program will continue beyond that.

A spokesperson for Alexandria Police could not confirm Thursday whether additional SRO's would be brought in to Alexander City High School to replace the two on leave.

FOX 5 was unable to reach either Officer for comment Thursday.