Alexandria school employee faced with dozens of child pornography charges

An employee at St. Stephen's & St. Agnes School has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives received a cyber tip on Feb. 9 indicating a man within Fairfax County was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Austin Fodrie, 31, was charged on Wednesday with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to a letter sent out by a parent at the school, Fodrie was a member of the technology department since 2018.

The letter also says the arrest follows a tip from out of state and there is no indication that the charges involve his work at SSSAS, according to police.

Fodrie has been placed on administrative leave, the letter says.