Person struck by train in Alexandria, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A person was struck by a train in Alexandria on Tuesday evening.
Alexandria Fire officials say the incident was reported around 6:27 p.m.
Virginia Railway Express (VRE) says its Fredericksburg train 313 is currently stopped south of Crystal City "due to striking a trespasser."
Riders should expect a two-hour delay. VRE officials say train 335 is directly behind train 313.