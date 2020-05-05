Expand / Collapse search

Person struck by train in Alexandria, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A person was struck by a train in Alexandria on Tuesday evening. 

Alexandria Fire officials say the incident was reported around 6:27 p.m. 

Virginia Railway Express (VRE) says its Fredericksburg train 313 is currently stopped south of Crystal City "due to striking a trespasser."

Riders should expect a two-hour delay. VRE officials say train 335 is directly behind train 313.