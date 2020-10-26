Police officer shot in Alexandria during foot pursuit; suspect found dead authorities say

A suspect is dead after authorities in Alexandria say an officer was shot early Monday morning while responding to a robbery.

Alexandria Police officials say the shooting happened during a foot pursuit in the 600 block of 1st Street around 5 a.m.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials advised residents in some parts of the area to stay indoors with doors and windows locked while they searched for the suspect who was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Police say the suspect may also be connected to a second shooting in the area.

Investigators say they engaged the suspect several hours after the shooting was reported. The suspect was found dead police. The investigation into how the suspect was killed is still under investigation.