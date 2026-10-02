The Brief Alexandria police are expected to give an update on a man accused in a fatal July shooting. Corey Stubblefield was charged with felony murder and use of a firearm in the murder. The defendant was arrested in North Carolina and remains incarcerated awaiting extradition.



Alexandria police are expected to give an update on the indictment of a man accused of murder and firearm charges in connection with the fatal July shooting of a man in an apartment building parking lot, authorities announced.

A Northern Virginia Multijurisdictional Grand Jury returned an indictment Sept. 30 charging Corey Stubblefield, 38, with one felony count of murder and one felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

The charges stem from an Alexandria Police Department investigation into the July 15 shooting death of Charles Talley. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found Talley lying in an apartment building parking lot in the 5300 block of Holmes Run Parkway with a gunshot wound to the chest. Talley was transported to Inova Alexandria Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

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Investigators identified Stubblefield as a suspect and learned he fled to North Carolina shortly after the shooting. He was arrested in Sampson County, North Carolina, in August on a related firearms charge and remains held in the Sampson County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

The case will be tried in Alexandria Circuit Court. Stubblefield faces up to life in prison on the murder charge and a maximum of three years for the firearm offense.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Alexandria police to give update on man indicted in July parking lot murder