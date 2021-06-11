Alexandria police ask for help finding suspect who vandalized Market Square pride flags

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding the person who vandalized pride flags in Market Square.

Police say between 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, someone took down several pride flags in the area and threw them into a fountain outside of City Hall on King Street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Alexandria Police

The flags have since been replaced, but detectives are continuing to search for a suspect or suspects.



Alexandria Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Darryl Ferrer at 703-746-6723 or call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444. You may remain anonymous.