Alexandria Police address rising weapons crimes in Old Town

Alexandria Police hosted a town hall with Old Town residents Monday night after acknowledging an increase in weapons-related violations and shots fired incidents in and around the neighborhood last year.

The meeting follows an April 6 episode where someone fired dozens of shots on N. Patrick Street. No one was hurt, but bullets pierced windows and in at least one case entered condos in a nearby building.

The shots fired call led to a police chase by officers with both Alexandria Police and U.S. Park Police, in which police say the driver jumped down from an overpass before officers used a Taser on him.

The driver died in police custody and his death is being investigated by D.C. Police.

At Monday night's meeting, police Chief Michael Brown said there was an increase in weapons violations in 2002, including one in Old Town and 16 in the surrounding area. Violent crimes were also up about 20 percent, data show.

Holly Carson, a board president at the Old Town Commons, says there were other reports of gunshots in her neighborhood in November and December 2020.

"We've just been suffering through too much crime," Carson said.

"Let's stop this from happening and if that means more redevelopment, if that means more community outreach, if it means more police patrol. We haven't seen an increase in police patrol in our neighborhood since April 6 either," she continued.

Alexandria Police said in October it started a shots fired task force to investigate the escalating reports of weapons-related calls.

A police spokeswoman said officers would continue to patrol Old Town neighborhoods as usual, but when officers are not on calls they would be out in the community.