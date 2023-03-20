Alexandria parents charged after infant overdoses on fentanyl

An 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last summer, and now the parents are being held responsible.

Juan Oliva-Ruiz, 19, and Shantica Tillery, 23, were indicted Monday on multiple felony counts for the death of their infant baby who got a hold of a fentanyl-laced pill.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the couple's house on South Kings Highway in June 2022 after Tillery noticed her child wasn't breathing.

Authorities took the baby to a hospital where it was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police determined that the infant found a pill laced with fentanyl on the floor and ingested it.

A grand jury decided in court Monday that both parents should face involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty charges in addition to abuse and neglect charges related to the couple's other child.

"We know that fentanyl overdoses are on the minds of our community members, and our office is working closely with law enforcement to prevent future tragedies like this one," Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. "The death of an innocent baby in this case Is unspeakably tragic."

If convicted, Oliva-Ruiz and Tillery face up to 25 years in prison.

