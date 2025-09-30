Alexandria officials debate DASH buses for high school students

Some Alexandria City Public School students may be one step closer to riding DASH buses to school.

The Brief Alexandria leaders are considering DASH buses for high school students starting in fall 2026. Phase one would serve students near existing DASH lines and expand if successful. Supporters say the plan could save nearly $1 million and ease the bus driver shortage.



A joint session was held Monday night to discuss a possible pilot program.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that no vote was taken on whether to launch the pilot.

Another meeting is required, and while some Alexandria leaders support the move, they’re facing pushback.

The Alexandria School Board and City Council hosted a joint work session to consider replacing yellow school buses with public DASH buses for high school students starting in fall 2026. The rollout would happen in phases.

Phase one would apply to students living within a half-mile of an existing 31 or 36 A/B DASH line. If successful, the program would expand.

Supporters say the plan could save the city nearly $1 million, with phase one alone potentially saving at least $72,000.

City officials say it would reduce costs, cut route redundancy, address the bus driver shortage, and allow ACPS to focus yellow bus service on younger students and those with special needs.