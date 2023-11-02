Alexandria man pleads guilty to shooting, killing friend while 'playing' with gun

An Alexandria man has pleaded guilty to accidentally shooting and killing his friend while "playing" with a gun earlier this year.

On Oct. 26, 20-year-old Junior Josue Espinal Calix entered a guilty plea — without a plea agreement — on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Nabel Christopher Chavez.

According to the Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Espinal Calix said he was handling a 9mm pistol that he thought was unloaded inside a home on E. Reed Avenue when he pointed it at Chavez and pulled the trigger.

Chavez was shot on the right side of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Espinal Calix told investigators that the pair often engaged in "play" with the gun. He thought he had emptied the chamber and removed the magazine before starting to show the gun to Chavez but prosecutors say one round was left inside. Police determined it was an accidental shooting.

Espinal Calix is out on bond while he awaits his sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 21. He faces up to 10 years in prison.



