Alexandria man apprehended on rape, abduction charges stemming from 2025 assault

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The Brief Authorities arrested 46-year-old Juan Carlos Arevalo on rape and abduction charges in Fairfax County. Police say the charges stem from a reported sexual assault and abduction that occurred on September 2, 2025. Arevalo was also arrested in January 2026 in a separate domestic-related case, but those charges were dismissed.



Authorities have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault and abduction that occurred in Fairfax County last fall.

What we know:

Juan Carlos Arevalo was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was located in Prince William County.

Arevalo was arraigned on charges of rape and abduction and is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The backstory:

According to police records, the reported assault took place on September 2, 2025, in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in Falls Church. The victim came forward to report the incident to authorities on September 19, roughly two weeks later.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit conducted the investigation, gathering the evidence to obtain rape and abduction warrants for Arevalo’s arrest.

Dropped charges

Dig deeper:

In January 2026, Arevalo was arrested for abduction and assault on a family member following a report from his partner.

However, that case was dismissed during his first court appearance. Prosecutors dropped the charges after the reporting partner admitted to being untruthful about the facts of the incident and requested the case be closed.

Authorities noted that without any third-party witnesses to corroborate the allegations, there was no legal path forward to continue the prosecution.