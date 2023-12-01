Alexandria license plate readers help recover 22 stolen vehicles, $350,000 of stolen property: police

The Alexandria Police Department is looking to expand their successful license plate readers that have helped recover 22 stolen vehicles, issue 37 arrests or warrants, locate two missing persons, and more than $350,000 of stolen property.

They’ve also reportedly recovered stolen property worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. There are currently six license plate readers across the city. They reportedly plan to add a dozen more.

The license plates are scanned similar to how a speed camera can track speed. It cross-checks the information with law enforcement’s database and alerts authorities if there’s any significance. Each reader reportedly cost 3-thousand dollars.

And out of the millions of reads, police reportedly have more than 200 hits.

