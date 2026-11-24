The Brief Alexandria leaders are moving forward with new rules for oversight of police surveillance technology. The rules do not turn the city's automated license plate reader cameras back on. The city is among the first in Virginia to consider new rules for reviewing police surveillance technology before it can be used.



The Alexandria City Council is moving forward with new rules that would put more oversight on police surveillance technology. The decision comes amid concerns over privacy and civil rights.

What we know:

The guidelines come after growing concerns about police surveillance technology and follow the city's decision to deactivate all 61 of its automated license plate reader cameras. The city council said those cameras are no longer collecting data.

READ MORE | City of Alexandria to shut down all Flock cameras after privacy concerns and backlash

The rules do not turn the city's automated cameras back on. Instead, they establish clear guidelines for how police could use monitoring technology in the future.

The council made the decision to technically put a pause on Flock cameras, saying that in order for Automated License Plater Readers (ALPRs) to be reintroduced into the city, it would have to go through this new surveillance ordinance that was passed.

Under the new ordinance, the Alexandria Police Department will have to submit a surveillance impact report to the city council at least 45 days before a public hearing. That report will have to explain how the technology works, why it's needed, what safeguards are in place and how much it would cost. It will also have to disclose whether the technology uses artificial intelligence.

The city will then hold a public meeting to gather feedback before the council approves the funding and use of that technology.

READ MORE | Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes to move away from Flock cameras

If approved, the system could be authorized for up to five years, with annual reports required to show how it's being used.

City leaders acknowledged that the tools can help law enforcement. But they also recognized that some residents have concerns about privacy, civil rights and whether certain communities could be disproportionately targeted.

The City of Alexandria is among the first in Virginia to consider new rules for reviewing police surveillance technology before it can be used. Council members recognized that technology is advancing and that transparency and oversight are crucial.