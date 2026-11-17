The Brief The board meets Tuesday morning, when the chairman is expected to introduce his proposal. In September, the county voted to pause the program. Moving forward, the board has considered three options.



The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors could vote Tuesday on the future of its Flock license plate reader program following months of debate over privacy and data security.

The board meets Tuesday morning, when the chairman is expected to introduce his proposal.

In September, the county voted to pause the program and halt the installation of any new cameras until privacy and data security concerns could be addressed.

Fairfax County currently operates 84 fixed license plate readers including units along Reston Parkway and more than 700 readers mounted inside police cruisers.

The police department credits the technology with helping investigators recover stolen vehicles and guns, locate missing people and solve narcotics cases.

In one Reston Parkway case, a Flock camera alert flagged a stolen vehicle, leading officers to locate it at a nearby shopping center.

More recently in Hybla Valley, police recovered seven guns and charged five people following an exchange of gunfire in which two vehicles sped away. Investigators used automated license plate readers to track down the suspects' cars—one about 90 minutes after the shooting and the other two days later.

Moving forward, the board has considered three options:

Maintain the current program while evaluating vendors and data-sharing practices.

Maintain the current program while testing alternatives.

Create a closed Fairfax County network, end data sharing outside the county and re-evaluate the program in a year.