Alexandria gun control ordinance vote expected on June 20

The city of Alexandria voted to introduce a gun control ordinance during a council meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Justin Wilson spoke with FOX 5’s Bob Barnard Wednesday and said a public hearing and final action on the ordinance will happen on June 20.

The ordinance would prohibit firearms on certain public property in Alexandria. Violations could be punishable by fines or jail time.

Wilson said in the 90s, some gun control regulations that the city had in place were taken away by the General Assembly and Governor.

"For us, this has been about both protecting our community -- but also core local control around the city being able to make decisions around how we regulate our own facilities. The General Assembly this year provided authority to local governments to make these decision for ourselves and we’re considering an ordinance that would be just that. It would actually restore the restrictions we had in place in the 90s," Wilson said.