Alexandria to discuss land use on Duke Street

A major decision‑making process begins Tuesday for one of Alexandria’s busiest corridors.

What we know:

City leaders are launching discussions on the future of Duke Street, and what happens next could have a major impact on the area.

The effort centers on a four‑mile stretch of the corridor from Landmark Mall to Union Station, looking to see how it should grow over the next 20‑plus years.

City leaders say the plan focuses on several major themes: housing, small businesses, transportation and green space.

For housing, the goal is to expand options while addressing affordability. Planners will also look at how to keep neighborhood‑serving small businesses in place.

The plan aims to improve street safety, expand transit, bike and pedestrian access, and preserve or add parks and public gathering areas.

Public feedback so far highlights concerns about traffic, congestion and safety, along with strong interest in walkable neighborhoods and improved amenities.

Planners say the effort builds on previous transportation work and will eventually guide both public and private development along Duke Street.

What's next:

Tuesday night’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Del Pepper Community Resource Center.

The plan is expected to evolve with additional public input and could go before City Council later this year or in early 2027.

