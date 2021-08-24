Alexandria City Public Schools open for in-person learning amid surge in US coronavirus cases

Students are back for in-person learning at Alexandria City Public Schools Tuesday as cases of COVID-19 increase across the country driven by the rapidly spreading delta variant.

School officials say students will be in class, in-person five days a week. Classroom capacity will return to normal numbers and masks will be required in the school buildings. Masks will be made available for students, staff and visitors. No masks will be required for outdoor recess, school officials say.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. spoke with FOX 5 Tuesday and said daily temperature checks and cleaning protocols are in place at all schools. Hutchings, Jr. also said -- starting this week -- all staff members will be required to be vaccinated. Any who are not or who do not disclose their vaccination status will be required to undergo weekly COVID tests.

"That gives us just the extra cushion we need to ensure we are providing a healthy and safe environment for students," he said.

A full list of ACPS 2021-2022 health and safety guidance can be found online.