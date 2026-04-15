Alexandria City Public School consider updates to SRO agreement

Alexandria City Public Schools is revising its agreement with police as the debate over school resource officers continues in Virginia.

Virginia law requires school systems to renew their SRO agreements every two years, and community members are pushing for changes before the new version is approved. The current agreement has expired.

Currently, five school resource officers and one police sergeant are assigned to its middle and high schools.

Some parents want clearer rules on when students can be questioned by police and what incidents should rise to the level of criminal offenses, including how suspected drug or alcohol violations are reported.

A draft of the new agreement would block police access to student records and require parental consent before questioning students, except in emergencies.

School board members say the document is still being revised, and they have until June to take a final vote.

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MORE INFO:

Public Hearing on the ACPS/APD Memorandum of Understanding

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

The Public Hearing on the ACPS/APD MOU will take place in the School Board Meeting Room located at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria. Please note the early start time of 5:00 p.m.

Sign up to Speak at the Public Hearing on the ACPS/APD MOU .

Agendas and documents may be found in BoardDocs . The draft MOU will be posted for public review on the April 9, 2026 School Board Meeting. The expected approval date is April 23, 2026.