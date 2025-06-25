Leaders propose free DASH rides for Alexandria City High Schoolers in 2026

The Brief Alexandria is considering letting all high school students ride DASH buses for free by fall 2026. Students would use DASH instead of school buses, except where not accessible. The plan could save nearly $1 million a year and expand after-school access.



Starting in fall 2026, high school students in Alexandria could ride DASH buses for free under a new plan by city and school staff.

What we know:

The idea is to replace most yellow school buses with free DASH rides for teens, giving them more freedom to get to school, jobs, and after-school activities. Students would simply tap their school ID to ride for free across the city.

The proposed shift comes as school and city officials look for ways to improve transportation access while saving money and addressing a bus driver shortage. A 2025 study found that less than 60% of school bus capacity is being used, and staffing shortages are still causing delays across the system.

What's next:

The City Council asked staff to explore new options for ACHS, Virginia’s largest high school with over 4,500 students. In response, officials developed a three-phase rollout:

Phase 1: Transition 30% of current school bus riders to DASH, focusing on existing, high-frequency lines 31 and 36A/B.

Phase 2: Add more trips to DASH Line 35 to better serve West End students, where most bus riders live.

Phase 3: Expand DASH service so that any student within a quarter mile of a stop can rely on it for school. This would require buying more buses and expanding service.

DASH already offers a small version of this program. If expanded, the city would keep school bus service only for students with special needs or those living in areas not served by DASH routes.

Officials say this move could save Alexandria close to $1 million every year and help meet climate and equity goals. Fewer school buses means fewer emissions, and more teens would get reliable transportation no matter where they live.

The plan will be presented at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 25. If approved, planning would continue through the 2025-26 school year, with full implementation targeted for the start of the 2026-27 school year.