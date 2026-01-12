Alexandria Police adopt new hate crime policy following suspected bias motivated grocery attack

The Alexandria Police Department has formally adopted a new hate‑crime and bias‑incident policy, finalized just weeks after a suspected bias‑motivated assault at a Giant grocery store drew public attention.

Officials say the policy was already in development before the Christmas Day attack on a man shopping at the Duke Street store. Investigators say the victim was approached and assaulted by a woman he did not know.

Alexandria Police Department

Based on the victim’s account, comments exchanged before the assault, and the overall circumstances, detectives believe he was targeted because of his sexual orientation. Police say the suspect pushed the victim and threw groceries while making derogatory remarks.

The suspect, identified as Shibritney Colbert, 34, of Landover, Maryland, fled the scene in a vehicle. She was arrested in Maryland on Jan. 8 and remains held at the Prince George’s County Jail, awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Colbert is charged with felony eluding, assault and battery, destruction of property, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine whether Virginia’s bias‑related penalty enhancements should apply.