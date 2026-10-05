Alex Ovechkin to retire from NHL at end of 2026-27 season

Alex Ovechkin announced Monday that he will retire from the NHL at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Brief Alex Ovechkin announced Monday that he will retire from the NHL at the end of the 2026-27 season. The 41-year-old Washington Capitals star said he and his family decided over the summer that this would be his final year. Ovechkin said he made the announcement early to thank fans, teammates, and supporters throughout his career.



In a statement posted online, the 41-year-old Washington Capitals star said he and his family decided over the summer that the 2026–27 campaign would be his final year in the league.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Capital One Arena on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The goal was Alex Expand

Ovechkin said he wanted to make the announcement early to have the opportunity to thank fans, teammates, and supporters throughout his career.

"My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL," said Ovechkin in a post to the team's X account. "I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it's the right decision. It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them. I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special. I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career. See you Wednesday, babes!"

Ovechkin added that he looks forward to making his final season special with his teammates.

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's goals record in April 2025 and entered this season with 929 career goals.

Ovechkin has spent his entire career with Washington, winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2005-06, the Hart Trophy as MVP three times, and leading the NHL in scoring nine times. He was named playoff MVP in 2018 when he led the Capitals to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

There has been speculation Ovechkin could receive a hostile reception on the road after appearing in an offseason advertisement for a political party aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, there was little sign of hostility during the first two games of the season at Carolina and Tampa Bay.

When addressing the fallout from the advertisement last month, Ovechkin confirmed he plans to return to Russia to live after retiring from the NHL.

Long before his breakthrough during the Capitals' Stanley Cup run, Ovechkin rejuvenated hockey in Washington, and he will retire as one of the city's most accomplished athletes in any sport.

The Capitals selected him No. 1 overall in 2004, and he and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby became stars almost immediately in 2005 when the league returned from a season-long lockout.

Ovechkin's combination of goal-scoring skill, physicality, and boundless energy made him an instant success, and he scored a career-high 65 goals in his third season to earn his first Hart Trophy.

Washington's history of postseason heartbreak, which predated Ovechkin's arrival, followed him for years. The Capitals won the Presidents' Trophy three times with the league's best regular-season record, falling short in the playoffs each time before a division-winning Washington squad finally won the Stanley Cup.