The Brief Precautionary evacuations are underway across Alexandria City High School on Nov. 19 after a phoned-in bomb threat initially forced both campuses into lockdown. Alexandria police confirmed at 2:43 p.m. that the Minnie Howard campus completed its evacuation and evacuation is underway at the main King Street campus, while the ATF's National Capital Region Arson and Explosive Task Force is on scene assisting. Police said no acts of violence have occurred and urged the public to avoid the areas, one week after authorities identified a student suspect behind social media threats referencing the school.



Precautionary evacuations are underway at both campuses of Alexandria City High School and federal agents are on scene on Nov. 19 after a phoned-in bomb threat initially placed the schools on lockdown, according to school officials and law enforcement.

What we know:

Students who ride the bus or walk home will be dismissed at the normal time of 3:35 p.m. Students being picked up by parents or guardians will be dismissed at 4 p.m. from designated reunification sites.

City-Wide students will be dismissed from Oakland at the normal dismissal time and students who ride the bus will be directed to assigned buses.

Reunification sites are as follows:

The site for ACHS students from King Street and Minnie Howard campuses will be at Episcopal High School at 1200 N. Quaker Lane.

The site for King Street Campus City-Wide students will be at Oakland Baptist Church at 3408 King Street.

The site for Pre-K and Head Start students will be at Episcopal High School at 1200 N. Quaker Lane.

Clearing buses from the area will be prioritized before parent and guardian pick-up at 4 p.m., school officials said.

Dig deeper:

At 2:48 p.m., the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division announced on X that its National Capital Region Arson and Explosive Task Force is on scene assisting the Alexandria Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

Minutes earlier, at 2:43 p.m., Alexandria police reported that the Minnie Howard campus had completed its precautionary evacuation and that evacuation had begun at the main ACHS King Street campus. Police noted that clearing the main campus "will be a methodical process & take time."

At 2:31 p.m., police confirmed that "no acts of violence have occurred" as officers continued to investigate what they initially described at 1:52 p.m. as a "potential violent threat." Authorities urged the public to avoid both areas.

The emergency response began after ACHS Principal Michael Burch sent a message to students, staff and families at 1:40 p.m. stating that both the King Street and Minnie Howard campuses had been placed on lockdown following a bomb threat received by phone.

"School officials are working closely with law enforcement to investigate the threat and ensure the safety of all students and staff," Burch wrote in the message.

Alexandria City Public Schools Executive Director of Communications Daryl Johnson told FOX 5 earlier in the afternoon that the school system had shared a lockdown message and had no additional details to release while the situation develops.

What we don't know:

Police and federal investigators have not released details about who made the threatening phone call, whether anything suspicious has been found on either campus, or whether the Nov. 19 incident has any connection to social media threats investigated a week earlier.

Authorities also have not announced where evacuated students and staff are being relocated, how long the evacuation at the King Street campus is expected to take, or specific dismissal procedures for students.

The backstory:

The evacuations come exactly one week after Alexandria police announced on Nov. 12 that they had identified a student at the Minnie Howard campus as the suspect behind social media threats referencing Alexandria City High School.

In that incident, police deemed the social media threats not credible, though they prompted an investigation and an increased police presence at the school. School officials notified the student's parents and directed them to keep the student home amid the ongoing investigation.

Police said the Nov. 12 case would be referred to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to determine whether charges – potentially communicating threats directed at a school – would be filed, while School Resource Officers remained engaged and extra patrols continued out of caution.