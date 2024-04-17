Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted but flight delays expected all day

The FAA grounded all Alaska Airlines flights across the country Wednesday morning for one hour, and delays were expected to continue throughout the day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted an advisory on its website 7:30 a.m. PDT stating, "All Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights are ground stopped."

The ground stop lasted for an hour until 8:30 a.m. PDT causing dozens of Alaska Airlines flight delays, mainly at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance. Out of an abundance of caution, we requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights, which was instituted at approximately 7:30 a.m. PT. The issue was mitigated and the ground stop for Alaska and Horizon flights expired at 8:30 a.m. PT. We have begun releasing flights. Residual delays are expected throughout the day. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage guests to check the status of their flights on alaskaair.com or the Alaska App prior to heading to the airport."

As of 9:25 a.m., Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reported a total of 136 flight delays and one cancelation. Of those, 85 are Alaska Airlines flights and 19 are Horizon Air flights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.