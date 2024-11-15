Alaska Airlines flight tire malfunction left debris on Dulles International Airport runway

Debris was cleared from the runway at Dulles International Airport on Thursday after an Alaska Airlines flight experienced a tire malfunction while taking off.

Dulles International Airport

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines officials, Flight 309 sustained a main gear tire failure on departure from Dulles to Los Angeles.

"As a precaution during arrival at LAX, our pilots declared an emergency landing to have extra support available if needed. The aircraft landed safely at 8:10 p.m. Pacific. No one was injured," airline officials said.

"While this incident is a rare occurrence, our flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios. We understand this might have been a concerning moment for our guests on board. We apologize for what they experienced. There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on Flight 309, which is a 737-900 aircraft," they continued.

The airline says they are investigating what might have caused the tire to malfunction and that the aircraft will be pulled from service while that work is done.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said crews removed remnants of the tire from the runway after the plane departed.