Airport passengers left behind nearly $1 million at TSA security checkpoints in 2019

Nearly $1 million was left behind at airport security checkpoints last year, according to Transportation Security Administration officials.

The agency says $926,030.44 in unclaimed money was forgotten by travelers -- $18,899.09 of it was in foreign currency.

Change left in TSA security checkpoint bin (Transportation Security Administration)

The money was made up of of loose change and paper currency left behind during the screening process. While the figure may seem like a lot – it’s actually down by around $30K from the year before.

The TSA say passengers who think they have left something behind can contact any of the airport lost and found offices.

Officials say the unclaimed money is deposited into a special account for providing critical aviation security programs.

Top five airports where passengers have left the most money behind were:

John F. Kennedy International Airport - $98,110

San Francisco International Airport - $52,668.70

Miami International Airport - $47,694.03

McCarran International Airport - $44,401.76

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - $40,218.19