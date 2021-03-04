Airlines adding flights as interest in travel soars

At this time last year, airlines were canceling flights. Now, they’re adding them back because people's interest in flying is on the rise with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing and vaccinations increasing.

According to Flightradar24, airlines are adding more flights to leisure destinations, but cutting business routes. Some travelers like August Fusco said they have been ready to travel.

"The problem was there was no place to go, months ago – I would’ve flown back then too," said August.

However, others like Delores Tolbert, said they are staying more cautious.

"I understand it from the point that people want to get out, but I’m not ready to go that far yet," said Tolbert.

No one could blame you if you’re not quite ready to fantasize about a fabulous getaway just yet. After all, international travel from the U.S. is still heavily restricted. The CDC is still advising everyone to avoid travel altogether since it increases your chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

The CDC will be coming out with new guidance on life after the vaccine soon. The guidelines are expected to advise that vaccinated people can host small at-home gatherings with other vaccinated people. No masks required. However, you would still have to wear a mask and social distance in public even if you’ve been vaccinated.

Travelers wearing face masks are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Feb. 2, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Dr. Adalja Amesh, Senior Scholar at John’s Hopkins for Health Security, said the CDC is likely waiting on more data before putting out new protocols.

"If you’re vaccinated you really don’t have much to fear, you really can get back to your life as it was because the risk to you is very low and we’re getting more data that as a vaccinated person you don’t pose a threat to others because you’re very unlikely to be an asymptotic carrier, but it’s going take some time for the guidance to catch up with the real-world data from the vaccine," said Dr. Adalja.

According to the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, Scott Keyes, every single day for the past week, the number of flight searches is setting a new record since the start of the pandemic. He said though we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with more people getting vaccinated – there is no need to rush.

"I don’t think that folks should be booking flights before they are ready if it’s something that is adding anxiety or adding stress then far be it from me or anybody else to encourage you to do so before you’re ready because a vacation is something that should take away stress, not add to it," said Keyes.

He also expects this to be one of the busiest travel summers we have seen in recent memory. Keyes adds if you are interested in traveling, buy sooner rather than later because he expects a travel surge.