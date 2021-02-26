COVID-19 testing to be available next month at Reagan National, Dulles International airports

Starting next month, you can get tested for coronavirus at Dulles and Reagan airports before and after traveling. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) made the announcement at a board meeting this week.

Xpress Check is opening the sites. The company is known for XpresSpa, which is located inside airports for quick manicures and pedicures.

MWAA says the testing sites will be inside the airports before the security checkpoints.

The three-day test costs between $50 and $100. The rapid test, which provides on-site results in minutes, is $200.

Many countries and even some states require proof of a negative COVID test when entering so the testing sites make it easier for travelers.

Xpress Check has already opened testing sites at airports in Boston and New York.

"I think it’s a great idea. It will keep everyone safer. As someone who travels professionally, it keeps the crews safe, it keeps the airport staff safe and it keeps passengers safe, as well. So I think it’s a great idea," said Malyssa Tantsi, a traveler at Reagan.

"If I’m traveling to see family or anything, I can be safe while I see them. Planes and airports seem like a super spreader because everyone is so close, so it’s probably a good thing," said Antwon Martin.

You don’t need an appointment but they are strongly recommended.

MWAA has not given a date for when the testing sites will open.