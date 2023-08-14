Transportation Security Administration officers prevented an airline employee from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at Reagan National Airport Friday.

TSA officers spotted the 9mm handgun inside the employee's carry-on bag. It was loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Officials say the man was cited by police. He was planning on flying to Chicago.

Airline employee stopped from bringing loaded gun on flight at Reagan National Airport (TSA)

The man could be fined up to $15,000. TSA officials say 22 firearms have been confiscated at Reagan National Airport checkpoints so far this year.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were detected at security checkpoints nationwide.

Information on what you can and cannot bring on flights can be found online.