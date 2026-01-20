Air Force One returns to Joint Base Andrews after 'minor electrical issue,' White House says

The Brief Air Force One had to return to Washington, D.C. after takeoff on Tuesday night. Officials say it was due to a "minor electrical issue." President Donald Trump was onboard, on the way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



Air Force One had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. after taking off Tuesday night.

What we know:

President Donald Trump and members of his team had taken off and were on the way to Switzerland when, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue.

"Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," she said in a statement.

There are no reports of any injuries or concerns for staff, crew members or the president.

What we don't know:

The details of the electrical issue are not yet known.

Officials say Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.