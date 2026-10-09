AI use, screen time in schools under review by DC Council

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The Brief A D.C. Council committee is reviewing the use of AI and screen time in schools. The review comes amid concerns about how much of the school day happens on screens and what it means for learning. More than 150 people, including school leaders and student advocates, signed up to speak during the hearing.



A D.C. Council committee is looking into the use of artificial technology and screen time in schools.

What we know:

The review comes as tech advocates argue that students need to learn how to use AI and, as critics say technology, like AI tutors, is too experimental and unregulated.

More than 150 people signed up to speak during the hearing Friday morning as the committee looked into how schools are using technology and how screen time is being monitored and balanced with other instruction.

"The Committee of the Whole is particularly interested in understanding how schools are utilizing technology to educate students in the districts, as well as how screen time is being monitored, managed and balanced with other instructional practices," the council said in a notice of the public hearing.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson said there is growing concern about how much of the school day is happening on screens and what that means for student learning and wellbeing.

On Friday, the council heard from representatives from the Young People's Alliance, Parents Amplifying Voices in Education and multiple schools.

What they're saying:

"Our position has been that students should be able to interact with AI in a safe space and learn how to use it in a responsible way and build from there," said David Lawry, educator and administrator at Friendship Public Charter School.

"Harms of AI to children's education outcomes and general wellbeing are becoming more and more well documented," said Maya Mechenbier, a volunteer with Schools Beyond Screens DC.

The council also heard from the superintendent of Arlington County Public Schools to learn more about how students in neighboring districts are using AI.

The meeting comes after the Frederick County School Board voted to ban the use of AI for students across all grade levels, from pre-K through 12th grade. The decision came amid concerns about cheating and fears that students may rely heavily on technology rather than developing critical thinking skills.