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The Brief Princeton PhD student remains in Virginia ICE detention center following airport arrest. A judge has ordered the government not to move Xie out of Virginia. Xie came to the United States at age 14 with her parents.



A Princeton University PhD student detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities at Reagan National Airport remains in an ICE detention facility in Virginia.

Eva Yi Xie was held in Chantilly, Virginia, from her arrest on Thursday until she was moved over the weekend to a detention center in Caroline County, Virginia. That facility is the same place where University of Maryland student Maria Flores Garcia and her mother were taken before being moved to Louisiana.

A judge has ordered the government not to move Xie out of Virginia, and her lawyers are trying to get her released.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Xie overstayed her visa and did not have authorization to study in the United States.

Xie came to the United States at age 14 with her parents. According to her lawyer, she has a work permit, and her family has an asylum hearing scheduled for 2028.

She is a third-year PhD student at Princeton and was in Washington, D.C. to attend a neuroscience conference. Xie was detained after passing through TSA before boarding her flight back to New Jersey.

Xie's attorneys said they do not know why she was flagged and arrested at Reagan National Airport.

The Chantilly facility, which is the address of the Washington Field Office for Enforcement and Removal Operations, has been the subject of community protests. It is not designed as a detention center, but is being used as a temporary holding facility.

Following reports of overcrowding and inhumane conditions, members of Congress tried to visit the facility but were initially denied. After gaining access in a legal battle, the congressmen said conditions had improved, though detainees cannot safely be held there for more than 12 hours.

Wednesday is the deadline for the Department of Homeland Security to file its court response to Xie's petition for release.