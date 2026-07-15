Agreement finalized to remove DC's last streetcar bridge

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The Brief The National Park Service finalized an agreement to demolish D.C.'s last streetcar bridge. The agreement will also lead to the reopening of the Glover-Archbold Park trail after years of being closed. Advocates say the bridge is the only non-motorized path linking Georgetown University and the Palisades community.



The National Park Service (NPS) finalized a plan to demolish D.C.'s last remaining streetcar bridge and reopen the historic Glover-Archbold Park trail after years of closure.

What we know:

NPS reached a Memorandum of Agreement for the proposed removal of the Foundry Branch streetcar bridge Wednesday. The agreement outlines mitigation measures including landscape improvements and the preservation of the concrete trestle footers.

The bridge, which is owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), is located on federal parkland, and is a contributing resource for the surrounding park, NPS officials said.

The park is managed by NPS' Rock Creek Park and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the D.C. Inventory of Historic Sites.

Since 2014, NPS has been using feasibility and engineering studies to determine if the bridge could be adapted for a recreational trail. However, officials said the bridge is in an extreme state of disrepair and poses a safety hazard.

Under a Special Use Permit, WMATA will be temporarily allowed to use federal parklands to stage equipment and materials to access the site.

After the bridge is demolished, the area will be cleared of materials and native vegetation will be planted to support the environment.

What they're saying:

According to the DC Preservation League, the bridge was the only non-motorized transportation path linking Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital to the Palisades community.

The bridge originally linked the route of the Washington and Great Railway from Georgetown to Cabin John, Maryland.

"Losing a historic structure like the trestle bridge is not something we take lightly," said Brian Joyner, NPS Superintendent of Rock Creek Park. "The NPS and its partners carefully explored every option to determine whether it could be safely restored, and removing the bridge is the only responsible path forward to protect visitors. We remain committed to honoring the site’s history while restoring safe access for everyone who enjoys the park."