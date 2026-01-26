After 3 decades, Eleanor Holmes Norton prepares to step aside

article

Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District of Columbia’s longtime delegate to Congress, has filed paperwork to end her reelection campaign. Norton, 88, has had a career that has spanned more than three decades on Capitol Hill.

The backstory:

Norton has represented D.C. since 1991 as its sole, nonvoting member of the House.

Her decision to end her reelection campaign comes after months of growing scrutiny over her age and effectiveness.

Norton’s campaign filed a termination report with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, though her office has not released a formal statement about her plans.

What they're saying:

"Eleanor Holmes Norton has been a warrior for us, three and a half decades of service, and she's delivered a lot. And people forget because she's been so effective that she doesn't have a vote," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday to FOX 5's David Kaplan. "She's been able to help us deliver even on our control of [Franklin Park}, the Wharf, the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, so many things that have put D.C. residents to work and created more economic opportunity for the city."

What's next:

Her retirement sets the stage for a competitive Democratic primary in an overwhelmingly Democratic city. Among those running to replace her are D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto and at-large Councilmember Robert White, both of whom have launched campaigns to succeed Norton in Congress.