Aerial videos, photos of Baltimore bridge collapse show magnitude of disaster

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed overnight after being struck by a cargo ship, sending vehicles and people into the water below. Here's a look at the damage Tuesday morning.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Officials say several vehicles are in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees.

At a press update near the bridge, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued, but others are believed to still be in the water. The number of those missing fluctuated between seven and 20.

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore has been suspended, but ground traffic can still get through.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that all lanes of the bridge were closed and traffic was being detoured.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency in the state and was working to deploy federal resources.