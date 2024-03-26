Expand / Collapse search

Aerial videos, photos of Baltimore bridge collapse show magnitude of disaster

By
Published  March 26, 2024 8:51am EDT
Baltimore
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Aerial images show magnitude of disaster

Aerial images show the magnitude of the disaster after Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight after it was struck by a cargo ship.

BALTIMORE - Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed overnight after being struck by a cargo ship, sending vehicles and people into the water below. Here's a look at the damage Tuesday morning. 

Officials say several vehicles are in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees.

At a press update near the bridge, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued, but others are believed to still be in the water. The number of those missing fluctuated between seven and 20.

Key Bridge collapse: First daylight video

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight after being struck by a cargo ship. Here's the first daylight view from the sky of the fallen bridge and the stricken ship.

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore has been suspended, but ground traffic can still get through.

WATCH: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland

The Maryland Transportation Authority reported that all lanes of the bridge were closed and traffic was being detoured.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Emergency in the state and was working to deploy federal resources.