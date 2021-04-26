Advocates for ending homelessness killed in hit and run crash in DC

Two people described as "tireless advocates for ending homelessness in D.C.," were killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning on Hains Point in the District.

READ MORE: Man killed in Fairfax County pedestrian crash

U.S. Park Police identified the victims as 55-year-old Rhonda Whitaker and 60-year-old Waldon Adams, of D.C.

Park Police say a pickup truck hit the pedestrians about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and left the scene. Within hours, police identified and located the driver.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

In a statement, Park Police say they are consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. on "what specific charges will be filed in Saturday’s fatal hit and run."

Advertisement

A spokesperson says the charges will depend on results from toxicology tests and the outcome of the police investigation.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Miriam's Kitchen, a non profit dedicated to ending chronic homelessness released the following statement to FOX 5:

"Both Rhonda and Waldon were longtime members of the Miriam’s Kitchen family, and tireless advocates for ending homelessness in D.C. The Miriam’s Kitchen community mourns this tragic loss. We will honor their memories by continuing to fight for housing justice in D.C. We ask that everyone respect the ways that their families and the Miriam’s Kitchen community are grieving at this time."

At the popular park across the Washington Channel from The Wharf lanes are shared by pedesrians, cars and cyclists.

Park Police have not identified the suspected hit-and-run driver.