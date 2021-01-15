Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
HILLANDALE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Hillandale section of Montgomery County on Friday night.
Police say the person was hit on New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road at around 8:16 p.m.
Police describe the striking vehicle as a 2007 or 2008 model blue/grey Nissan passenger car. It may have damage to the front left driver's side.