Adult man stabs 52-year-old man in Global Foods bathroom during verbal altercation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man following a stabbing incident in Manassas.

The suspect has been identified as Kevin Anderson Saenz-Romero. 

Police say Saenz-Romero was involved in a verbal altercation with a 52-year-old man that escalated inside the restroom of a Global Foods located at 10320 Festival Ln. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim on his arms and hands. The two eventually separated, and Saenz-Romero fled the store.

The victim reported minor injuries.

