Adult in stable condition after water rescue in DC

D.C. Fire and EMS rescued an adult from a river in the area of Southwest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Adult in stable condition after morning water rescue in DC

Officials responded to the area of 200 block V St. Saturday morning around 8:51 a.m., for the report of a person in the water. Fireboats were deployed, and Harbor units also assisted in rescuing the individual from the water.

Rescue officials say the man was in stable condition when transported to land for evaluation by EMS.

