Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court as brother of Hae Min Lee fights for retrial

The Maryland Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday morning in the case of Adnan Syed, who spent more than 20 years in prison fighting charges related to the murder of his high school girlfriend.

Now 42, Syed’s case gained national attention through the "Serial" podcast. He was released from prison in September 2022 when a Maryland court vacated his conviction and all charges were dropped after prosecutors found flaws in the evidence from the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee.

On Thursday, the Maryland high court heard arguments surrounding Lee’s family’s claims they weren’t given enough of an opportunity to take part in the 2022 proceedings that ultimately freed Syed.

Lee’s brother Young was joined by attorneys David Sanford and Ari Rubin who spoke with reporters after the hearing Thursday.

"We do not take a position with respect to Adnan Syed’s underlying guilt or innocence. Today is about Young Lee who is here today, and his rights to have notice, to be present, and to be heard meaningfully in a criminal justice proceeding," Sanford said. "The Maryland constitution provides that victims be treated with dignity and respect and sensitivity. Those rights were denied as well here."

Sanford said they are asking the Maryland Supreme Court to uphold those rights to send this case back down to the trial court and mandate that the state present evidence.

Adnan Syed leaves court in Annapolis after a hearing. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"It is necessary for the public and all parties to be able to review the evidence. It is uncanny unless a particular hearing is closed, or there is a reason stated on the record to keep the evidence secret," Rubin added. "There is no situation in which you can actually make a decision based on secret evidence. That goes against the entire notion of the judiciary, so that’s what’s before this court now."

The hearing was before a panel of seven justices, some of whom questioned whether state law clearly grants a victim’s right to be heard in hearings where a conviction is vacated.

"Why isn't this a question for the General Assembly?" questioned one judge.

Syed was joined by his family and attorney Erica Suter, who offered brief comments to the reporters after the hearing.

"It is Adnan whose liberty is at stake. The death of Hae Min Lee and the loss suffered by her family is unquestionably tragic," Suter said. "So, too, is the incalculable loss that Adnan and his family have suffered when he spent over half his life in prison for a crime he did not commit."

Syed said he looked forward to the court’s decision.

"We’re hoping in the end, we’ll have a chance to prove justice. Not just for Hae’s family, but our family as well. We believe very strongly in trying to find justice for He and her family. We’re just hoping also, we’re able to find justice for our family," he said.

The panel of justices did not release a ruling Thursday. It’s possible a decision will be made within weeks or months.