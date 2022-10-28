Adnan Syed case: Hae Min Lee family asks Maryland court for evidentiary hearing

The family of Hae Min Lee is asking the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to hold an evidentiary hearing related to Adnan Syed's case.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Syed earlier this month in the 1999 killing of Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case that was chronicled by the hit podcast "Serial."

Adnan Syed leaves the courthouse after being released from prison Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last month a Baltimore judge overturned Syed’s murder conviction and ordered him released from prison, where the 41-year-old had spent more than two decades.

Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn also gave prosecutors 30 days in which to decide whether to retry Syed or drop the charges.

Lee’s family insists the state didn't give them enough notice of the hearing that freed Syed.

