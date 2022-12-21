Adams Morgan shooting leaves 1 dead; Police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the Adams Morgan area of D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

Once there, officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man, identified as Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released the following pictures of the suspect from a nearby surveillance camera:

Suspect Picture. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.