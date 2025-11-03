Police say 'no evidence' of 'active attacker' reported near UVA's library
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The University of Virginia Police Division say they are investigating after receiving reports of an "active attacker with a gun" in the area of the school's Shannon Library on Monday afternoon.
Police say there is currently no evidence of an attacker.
What we know:
The university's emergency alert system advised individuals to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT" as a precautionary measure earlier in the afternoon.
The university has implemented Access Control for academic buildings, restricting entry to ensure safety.
What we don't know:
Details about the reported attacker remain unknown at this time.
This is a developing story – check back for updates.
The Source: Information from the University of Virginia Emergency Alert System.