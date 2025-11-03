Expand / Collapse search

Police say 'no evidence' of 'active attacker' reported near UVA's library

By
Updated  November 3, 2025 4:10pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • The University of Virginia Police Division say they are investigating after receiving reports of an "active attacker with a gun" in the area of the school's Shannon Library on Monday afternoon.
    • Police say there is currently no evidence of an attacker. 
    • Details about the reported attacker remain unknown at this time. 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - The University of Virginia Police Division say they are investigating after receiving reports of an "active attacker with a gun" in the area of the school's Shannon Library on Monday afternoon.

Police say there is currently no evidence of an attacker. 

What we know:

The university's emergency alert system advised individuals to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT" as a precautionary measure earlier in the afternoon. 

The university has implemented Access Control for academic buildings, restricting entry to ensure safety. 

'No evidence' of alleged attacker on UVA campus: police

'No evidence' of alleged attacker on UVA campus: police

Police say there is currently no evidence of an attacker as they investigate reports on UVA's campus.

What we don't know:

Details about the reported attacker remain unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story – check back for updates. 

The Source: Information from the University of Virginia Emergency Alert System.

Crime and Public SafetyVirginia