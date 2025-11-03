Police say 'no evidence' of 'active attacker' reported near UVA's library

The Brief The University of Virginia Police Division say they are investigating after receiving reports of an "active attacker with a gun" in the area of the school's Shannon Library on Monday afternoon. Police say there is currently no evidence of an attacker. Details about the reported attacker remain unknown at this time.



What we know:

The university's emergency alert system advised individuals to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT" as a precautionary measure earlier in the afternoon.

The university has implemented Access Control for academic buildings, restricting entry to ensure safety.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story – check back for updates.