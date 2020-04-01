ACLU lawsuit says DC Jail inmates not being protected from coronavirus outbreak

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the D.C. Department of Corrections for what they claim is a disregard of health measures to limit the spread the coronavirus outbreak inside the D.C. Jail.

The ACLU lawsuit alleges prisoners have been denied COVID-19 tests. It also says soap and hand sanitizer has not been made available and that people entering the jail are not being screened.

The lawsuit says cleaning supplies, gloves and masks are not available to clean the jail or while preparing food.

The ACLU also claims the DOC failed to quarantine 65 people who had contact with a deputy U.S. Marshal who tested positive for the coronavirus and that social distancing is not being practiced.

